India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
In order to highlight how democracy has been the real winner this election season, we've compiled a plethora of stories which will convince you of the power vested in a single vote.
But let's not lose sight of the bigger picture here. On May 23, India will know who its next Prime Minister will be. But no matter who wins or loses the battle, democracy will emerge victorious. The sheer size and scope of this year's election have been unrivalled.
On each of the polling days, our news feeds were bombarded with unique stories of people who managed to overcome every hurdle in order to exercise their democratic franchise. Why? Simply because it is a fundamental right that has been bestowed upon them by birth and they owe it to their country. Voting is also probably the only franchise that goes beyond boundaries of caste, gender or level of literacy - parameters that are oft used as grounds of discrimination in our country.
First voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi, cast his vote today. He is 103 years old and has voted in all elections since 1951. #VotingRound7 #ElectionsWithNews18 #LokSabhaElections2019
Follow live updates here:https://t.co/QQWyXXdQsT pic.twitter.com/GduL8b4H6q
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 19, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh is India's highest polling at 15,256 feet.
The constituency is compromised of 49 voters.
Follow #Phase7 #VotingRound7 here: https://t.co/igEQlRmui9 pic.twitter.com/rXgxDC7tGB
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 19, 2019
Women security personnel on duty during #phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019.
Have you cast your vote yet?
#VotingRound7 #LokSabhaElections2019 #ElectionsWithNews18 pic.twitter.com/GCVeXnlAaB
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 19, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: An elderly woman is carried to the polling booth in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.#VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/M5StCsaxow
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: 98-year-old woman carried by his son to vote in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. #VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/DDxivvkRlY
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: Delhi's oldest voter, 111-year old Bachan Singh cast his vote in Sant Garh.
Image credits: @ANI#VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/4I6gL9P1BR
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: A 90-year-old man came out to cast his vote in Bettiah.#VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/QFlHz7SG2p
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: A visually-challenged voter says that he didn't get any Braille script to help him vote. In all the times he's voted, he's only received it twice. @rupashreenanda reports.#Phase6 #VotingRound6 pic.twitter.com/9YJ874pvjA
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: A 93-year-old and 86-year-old were turned back due to the lack of wheelchair accessibility at South Extension polling booth.
One was later arranged.@Arunima24 reports.#VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/LgA1IwcLyp
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18:
'Kuch bhi ho jaye, vote toh dena hi hai.'
Wheelchair accessibility becomes a big issue at South Ex polling booth. A 66-year-old has been forced to walk.@Arunima24 reports from Delhi.#VotingPhase6 #Round6
Follow live: https://t.co/5OFkcOHa3Z pic.twitter.com/8zgt7rjIuc
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 12, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: "If you're voicing your opinions among your friends, its also important to show that in the elections," @manavrathore_ who is a first-time voter urges people to vote.@payalmehta100 reports.
Follow live: https://t.co/c85oeF9qQO#Phase5 #VotingRound5 pic.twitter.com/qcJKPy5CT3
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 6, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: Nilesh Singit, Maharashtra PwD icon after voting with his 100-year-old grandfather who was a freedom fighter.#VotingRound4 #Phase4
Follow live: https://t.co/ldha9TFRby pic.twitter.com/QAtMzzL76W
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionTracker : 95-year-old man arrives to cast his vote in Begusarai.
#VotingRound4 #ElectionsWithNews18 #LokSabhaElections2019
Follow LIVE updates here:https://t.co/W5aHA2rDQX pic.twitter.com/xeh2ai5G2A
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 29, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: Shradha Bhagat, a bride, comes to cast her vote before her wedding ceremony in Pune.@HanchateCG reports.#VotingRound3 #Phase3
Follow live: https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/sUZKAvQtpQ
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: 64-year old Bashir Ali cast his vote at a polling station in Guwahati.
Bashir is undergoing treatment for cancer at a city hospital, but still came to vote. @karishmahasnat reports.
Follow live: #VotingRound3 #Phase3https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/whNaKEhZuI
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: "One vote can make or break the government."
Blind voters in Bareilly cast their vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 for the first time.
Follow updates here: https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/HFqZKJPgg5
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18: An elderly voter makes their way to cast her vote in Pune.@Chandra94109827 reports/
Follow live updates on #LokSabhaElections2019.https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/kB33SkBILS
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18 | A group of transgenders came out to vote at Sankarapuram, Sivaganga constituency In Tamil Nadu, @Neethureghu reports. https://t.co/kGTXCKG19m pic.twitter.com/dYunkpo2pE
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 18, 2019
#ElectionsWithNews18 | Vrindavan widows show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting their votes in Mathura. #LokSabhaElections2019 #ElectionsWithNews18 #BattleOf2019
LIVE updates on Phase 2 elections: https://t.co/mmWoFulr4K pic.twitter.com/kpEUU1e6Kp
— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 18, 2019
'Kuch bhi ho jaye, vote toh dena hi hai' - this was the motto this election season. Irrespective of which party wins on May 23rd, democracy is, without a doubt, the real winner this time.
