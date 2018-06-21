GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India's Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Yoga on Bed Has Left Twitter Amused

'Me on a Monday morning.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:June 21, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
Image credits: PTI
The 86-year-old former PM, seven-time MLA, and seven-time MP-- HD Deve Gowda is one fit man.

When it comes to fitness, Gowda can put even anyone to shame. Not only does Gowda have a fitness trainer but he also does some really tough exercises every day. Early in the morning, he spends more than an hour on treadmill, weightlifting, dumbbells and other gym equipment.

So it hardly comes as a surprise that Gowda celebrated the fourth International Yoga Day at his residence doing several asanas.

Gowda was snapped by shutterbugs and photos of him doing yoga in his bed soon started floating in the Twitterverse.



















The photos, however, left Twitterati very, very confused. "What is happening?" was a question several people asked.
















You can check Gowda in action here.

