India's Historic Test Win Against South Africa in Centurion Sparks Meme Fest

The Indian cricket team created history on Thursday as they registered a 113-run victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa suffered their third-ever Test defeat in Centurion and it was the first time when an Asian team breached their fortress. South Africa was outclassed in all three departments in the 113-run win as KL Rahul’s first-innings century and Mohammad Shami’s lethal bowling in both innings were the stand-out performances for the visitors. While the cricket fraternity across the world hailed the dominant victory, netizens had some hilarious reactions memes to celebrate the win.

Fortress Gabba and Centurion have been conquered in 2021. Hopefully, Fortress Edgbaston is breached in July 2022 as well!#INDvsSA — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 30, 2021

Kohli hailed his side for winning Centurion with a day to spare. He said following the match, ““Got off to the perfect start. Have to understand one day was washed out - shows how well we played. It’s always a difficult place to play against SA (Centurion). The discipline that the batters showed. Winning the toss, batting first overseas is a tough challenge.”

Besides KL Rahul, who scored a century, India were led by its pacers—Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While the former went on to take a fifer, the latter got India crucial breakthroughs in the second innings. Kohli added India were in ‘pole position’ after scoring more than 300 in the first innings. “Credit to Mayank and KL the way they set it up. We knew we were in pole position with anything over 300-320. Knew the bowlers will do the job. Spoke about it in the change room - the fact he didn’t bowl much in the first innings, it allowed SA to get around 40 more runs (Bumrah). Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations”

