India's Last Shop in Uttarakhand on China Border Attracts Tourists for This Reason

India is home to diverse cultures and traditions, and while there are numerous places you would want to visit as a tourist, there are some places of great historic, cultural or geographical significance that you may not know of. Many of these destinations are as small as a shop and now renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra has drawn the world’s attention to one such shop in India. He captured the attention of internet users by sharing the picture of India’s Last Shop (Hindustan ki Antim Dukan) on social media.

One of the best selfie spots in India? An unmatchable slogan: “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan.” A cup of tea there is priceless. https://t.co/7dTxVlHwAG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 9, 2022

The small shop is hidden in God’s own state Uttarakhand. At an elevation of roughly 3118 metres, India’s last tea stand is nestled in the centre of gorgeous Himalayan hills. It’s the perfect palace to have your Tea and find your inner self, with the smell of green earth and being isolated from the outside world. This place is adjacent to the border of China. Here lies the small village Mana, which is the last village in the country bordering China and the shop is present at one corner, a few feet away from the China border.

Set up at Mana 25 years ago by Chander Singh Barwal, Hindustan ki Antim Dukan gained popularity all over the country because of its location and its unique name. People who visit Uttarakhand make sure they go to Mana, the last village of the country and also drop by this shop.

This shop is also famed for serving the most delicious Maggi to its customers. Visitors, apart from enjoying tea and Maggi here, are also known to take selfies from this location. Calling the place one of the best selfie spots in India in his tweet, Anand Mahindra also said a cup of tea here would be priceless.

The village of Mana also has historical and mythological significance as it has a connection to the Mahabharat. Locals believe that the Pandavas started their ascension into heaven from this very village.

So, if you are game for it, you can ready your backpacks and set off on an adventure here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.