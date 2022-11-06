'India's Last Tea Shop' in Uttarakhand Embraces UPI, Anand Mahindra Impressed

Purchases in India have become easier, thanks to digital transactions with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and all stores, large and small, have QR codes posted for payments. The 'last tea shop' in India has now also started accepting payments via QR UPI. Industrialist Anand Mahindra retweeted a post on Saturday showing the scope of the electronic payments ecosystem. An image of a woman using a UPI QR code scanner in her tea store was posted on Twitter. The image was taken in Mana Village, Uttarakhand, at a height of 10,500 feet, making it the 'last village in India'.

Appreciating the push for digital payments, Anand Mahindra retweeted the post and wrote, “As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!” The caption of the original post read, “Bharat desh The last village 10,500 feet elevation Uttarakhand Looks like UPI is there too.”

The last Indian hamlet on the Alaknanda riverbank, Mana, is about 50 kilometres from the Indo-Chinese border. The village is thought to be the last one in Uttarakhand before the China border and has various locations associated with the epic Mahabharata.

Internet users left a number of comments on the tweet expressing their happiness that UPI was accepted at this tea store. One user commented, “Technology reaching last mile Amazing #UPI.”

Technology reaching last mile Amazing #UPI https://t.co/dzsJpsbTz9 — Dr R Venkatesan (@drrvenkatesan1) November 5, 2022

Another user wrote, “It’s great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen.”

It’s great breakthrough for digital india and appreciate to reach every citizen👌👌 — V.Baskaran (@basky2050) November 5, 2022

“True UPI has achieved what web3 had thought to accomplish in future. Decentralised and democratized economy connecting the last mile,” a third user commented.

True UPI has achieved what web3 had thought to accomplish in future. Decentralised and democratized economy connecting the last mile. — PANKAJ JHA (@PankaJ_Jha_) November 5, 2022

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently revealed data showing that UPI transactions increased 7.7 per cent to Rs 730 crore in October, as per an Economic Times report.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here