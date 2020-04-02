BUZZ

1-MIN READ

India's New Favourite Coronavirus Anthem is Rapper Emiway's 'Khatam Karona'

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

Video grab. (Image credit: YouTube)

In his latest rap song, the 'sometimes-controversial' rapper highlights that corona is nothing but the 'karma' of humans destroying the resources of the earth.

After Indian rapper Baba Sehgal had earlier urged global citizens to adopt the Indian style of doing 'Namastey' to minimise physical contact in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Indian rapper Emiway Bantai too has joined the trend with his latest rap on 'Khatam Karona' (end it).

In his latest rap song, the 'sometimes-controversial' rapper highlights that corona is nothing but the 'karma' of humans destroying the resources of the earth. He also stresses on the need to stay at home.

The video includes several clips of PM Modi's address to the nation, where he urges Indians to follow the public curfew and maintain social distance.

Produced by Psyik, the nearly 3-minute clip also tells the audience what they should do and should not, that will restrict them inside their respective houses. From the precautionary measures which need to be taken to the gravity of the situation, the song with its peppy background music has created a lot of buzz on social media since being shared from March 30.

Fans and netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions and feelings about the song, which has come from one of India's most influential rappers at present.






Meanwhile India has reported a total of 1965 positive cases of the coronavirus and a death toll of 50.

