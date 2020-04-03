India's Youngest Differently-Abled Chess Prodigy Donates 2 Lakh Prize Money to PM CARES Fund

As the number of coronavirus cases rise in India with the pandemic forcing nations to undergo a lockdown, hundreds of Indian citizens including renowned personalities have come forward to make donations to the PM Cares Fund, which have been set up to combat the losses suffered due to COVID-19.

In this fight of the nation against the contagious virus, India's youngest patent holder and world's youngest differently-abled patent holder, who suffers from 85% disability due to a fatal disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy has donated a prize money of 2 lakhs rupees, which was received by along with two national awards.

Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, who hails from Rajasthan, earned a patent for inventing a ‘circular chess’ — a variant of the game that can accommodate more than two players, at the age of nine.

The 17-year-old was awarded the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Shakti Puruskaar 2020 for inventions' by President Ran Nath Kovind early this year. Earlier in December 2019, he was also awarded the 'National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) 2019'. As a prize money, he was given one lakh rupees, medal, blazer and certificate for each.

Hridayeshwar said, "A big salute to everyone who's fighting this war against the coronavirus like soldiers," adding "This country has given me a lot of love and well wishes. Now it's time for me to give back something to the world."

Taking to a video, Hridayeshwar urged the citizens to follow on certain "guidelines", which are "orders and not offers". From the need to punish covidiots "like terrorists" to the need to stay home, he touched upon several valid points including how nation heads must address their respective people daily to avoid chaos of any kind and keep them updated with the steps taken to fight the virus.

"Mark my words, if we follow the points we will 100 percent win the war against Covid-19, for human and mankind's sake. Now or never," he said.

Earlier, on January 24, PM Modi had hailed the youth's "life journey that motivates us all". Taking to his Twitter account the prime minister said, "He did not let setbacks deter him. His pioneering work makes chess even more popular among the youth. I hope he continues to innovate and ideate with the same zeal in the times to come."

Meanwhile, with 235 more people being confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,069 and the death toll to 53 in India, the Union Health Ministry said.

Today, PM Modi in his address to the nation said, "I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus."

