India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-Old Boy

In nothing short of a miracle, doctors performed a successful heart-transplant surgery on a two-year-old boy, whos organ donor was also a two-year-old boy.Doctors in Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai performed an unique heart transplant surgery to save the life of a two-year-old boy from Villupuram.The two-year-old had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV dysfunction, and faced repeated bouts of breathlessness. Despite medication, his condition didn't improve, and a heart transplant was the only solution for him to recover. He was then registered in the State Transplant Registry for a possible donated heart.The organ donor, also a two-year-old boy, who lived in Mumbai suffered irreversible brain damage on February 10th. The family of the donor decided to donate the organs that helped save and enrich the lives of six people, out of which four recipients were children including, the two-year-old from Villupuram. A team of doctors flew from Fortis Malar Hospital to retrieve the heart from Mumbai, which was airlifted to Chennai later.The two-year-old donor is the country’s youngest organ donorThe transplant was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. K R Balakrishnan, Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Malar Hospital and Dr. Suresh Rao KG, Head of Department, Critical Care & Cardiac Anaesthesia, Fortis Malar Hospital.Commenting on the transplant, Dr K R Balakrishnan said, “This surgery was difficult and challenging as the recipient was a two-year-old toddler. So we had to sensitively balance all the challenges to perform the transplant to the child. We are humbled to acknowledge that this surgery is another milestone in the treatment of pediatric cardiac patients requiring heart transplants.”“It is difficult to find a matching donor for pediatric patients. The recipient was lucky to get a 2-year-old heart and is recovering well,” Dr Suresh Rao added.The unique heart transplant was performed under the Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme which covered the entire cost of surgery and post-operative treatment as well as the requisite medication for a period of one year.