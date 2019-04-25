Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-Old Boy

Doctors in Chennai performed a successful heart-transplant surgery on a two-year-old boy, whos organ donor was also a two-year-old boy.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Youngest Organ Donor Gave His Heart to Save Life of Two-Year-Old Boy
Image for representation.
Loading...
In nothing short of a miracle, doctors performed a successful heart-transplant surgery on a two-year-old boy, whos organ donor was also a two-year-old boy.


Doctors in Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai performed an unique heart transplant surgery to save the life of a two-year-old boy from Villupuram.

The two-year-old had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV dysfunction, and faced repeated bouts of breathlessness. Despite medication, his condition didn't improve, and a heart transplant was the only solution for him to recover. He was then registered in the State Transplant Registry for a possible donated heart.

The organ donor, also a two-year-old boy, who lived in Mumbai suffered irreversible brain damage on February 10th. The family of the donor decided to donate the organs that helped save and enrich the lives of six people, out of which four recipients were children including, the two-year-old from Villupuram. A team of doctors flew from Fortis Malar Hospital to retrieve the heart from Mumbai, which was airlifted to Chennai later.

The two-year-old donor is the country’s youngest organ donor

The transplant was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr. K R Balakrishnan, Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Malar Hospital and Dr. Suresh Rao KG, Head of Department, Critical Care & Cardiac Anaesthesia, Fortis Malar Hospital.

Commenting on the transplant, Dr K R Balakrishnan said, “This surgery was difficult and challenging as the recipient was a two-year-old toddler. So we had to sensitively balance all the challenges to perform the transplant to the child. We are humbled to acknowledge that this surgery is another milestone in the treatment of pediatric cardiac patients requiring heart transplants.”

“It is difficult to find a matching donor for pediatric patients. The recipient was lucky to get a 2-year-old heart and is recovering well,” Dr Suresh Rao added.


The unique heart transplant was performed under the Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme which covered the entire cost of surgery and post-operative treatment as well as the requisite medication for a period of one year.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram