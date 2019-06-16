Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Pakistan Trolled Brutally After Fielding Blunder Allows Rohit Sharma to Survive Run Out Scare

The Pakistani fan, who has become a viral internet sensation for his non-plussed reaction in a previous match, was the most common reaction of fans.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Pakistan Trolled Brutally After Fielding Blunder Allows Rohit Sharma to Survive Run Out Scare
Rohit Sharma would have been a goner had the fielder thrown the ball towards the right end.
The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a solid start with a 100-run partnership, but they were lucky to be let off by Pakistan after a horrible mix-up in the middle when the score was still less than 50.

The ball was worked on to the off-side by KL Rahul and there was massive confusion over the second run as the two batsmen displayed the lack of understanding that comes with not playing together often, but fielder Fakhar Zaman threw the ball at the wrong end and the chance slipped away.

Rohit had overcommitted to the second run and crossed the halfway-mark and would have been a goner if Zaman had kept his wits about him and thrown the ball towards skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed behind the stumps.

Instead, he threw the ball towards KL Rahul’s end, who was safely home. Although there was still a tight chance to get Rohit out, Wahab Riaz took his own sweet time to gather the ball and throw it towards Sarfaraz. By that time, Rohit too had entered the crease and Sarfaraz was left absolutely fuming.

The incident soon led to hundreds of reactions on social media by fans of both countries, with many wondering if Pakistan had let the match slip by giving another life to the dangerous Rohit. Moments later, Pakistan missed another run-out chance against Rohit.

The Pakistani fan, who has become a viral internet sensation for his non-plussed reaction in a previous match, was the most common reaction of fans as they mocked the Sarfaraz Ahmed side mercilessly.

