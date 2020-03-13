English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Indie Pup Pooja Trains to be Part of Police Force, Video Breaks the Internet

Indie pup Puja during training.

While there are people who appreciate the move of the police, there is also a group that believes that the way in which the canine is being trained is not correct.

With her training exercise video, Indie pup Pooja has been winning internet’s heart.

The 45-second-long clip has taken the Twitter by storm and has already got over 12,000 views and has been liked over 800 times.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao shared the video and wrote, “We are training Indies to be part of our Police Canine Unit as an experiment...”

However, the micro-blogging portal seems to be divided. While there are people who appreciate the move of the police, there is also a group that believes that the way in which the canine is being trained is not correct.

A user wrote, “Sir many who saw the video, those who have great experience with dogs said "not the right way of training" please check with few well known trainers. Regards.”

Another said, “That's great initiative, you had been our chief guest to Silicon City Kennel Dog show last year, it was nice to meet and interact with you and to know your love towards the voiceless. - Joint Secretary of Silicon City Kennel Club”.

While there were those, who had issues with training, some people also appreciated the fact that an Indie dog was being prepared to be inducted in the unit.

A person said, “Awe best decision sir, Indian breeds like Mudhol, Rajapalayam are any day better”,

Another stated, “Sir while we appreciate an Indie being inducted into the prestigious Canine Unit of BCP, the method of training IS DEFINITELY NOT RIGHT. The puppy is being choked by the trainer. Positive reinforcement in training these canines should be way forward."

