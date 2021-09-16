Indigenous Buffalo Breed from Karnataka's Dharwad Wins National Recognition

A desi breed of Buffalo from Dharwad, Karnataka has got national recognition. This is the first native breed of Buffalo from Karnataka to have got this importance. Known locally as Dharwadi Yemme (Buffalo in Kannada) the desi breed is all set to be preserved and developed. Dharwadi Buffalo is the 17th recognized native Buffalo breed of the country.

Dharwad, famous for its mouthwatering Peda (a sweet delicacy) and its own set of weaves has gained national recognition in animal husbandry as well. The Peda of Dharwad is world famous and the reason behind its unique taste is said to be the desi cattle breeds reared in the region. Now, the Dharwadi Buffalo gets some credit for it too. The famous peda uses ghee made out of Buffalo milk, and the ones that is made from the milk of this breed is said to taste the best. After all these years, the Buffalo has made its name into national registry.

Research and Recognition

The National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources in Haryana gives this recognition after extensive research on the said breed. Dharwai Buffalo received accession number INDIA_BUFFALO_0800_DHARWADI_01018 to become the 17th recognized breed. The breed will be identified worldwide with this code for study, research or any other purposes hereafter. The department of Veterinary Sciences at University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad played a pivotal role in getting the local breed this unique recognition.

The department under the leadership of Dr Vishwanath Kulkarni conducted extensive research on the breed from 2014 to 2017 and submitted the report to The National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. “The size of the Buffalo, shape, characteristics, milk production and breeding capacity along with a detailed DNA analysis of the breed was done here. The half-moon shaped horns with pitch black colored skin are noticed to be very common traits in this breed. Dharwadi She Buffalo is capable of yielding 980 liters of milk in one cycle for around 335 days. This milk has 7% fat and 9.5% non-fat soluble components. I happy that all the research gave good results and the breed got this prestigious recognition,” he said.

The research began when Dr Kulkarni was HOD of the Veterinary Sciences department. He is now a research personnel and guide at the institution.

Going Places

The Dharwad Buffalo, though has the name of Dharwad with it has spread across 14 other districts. Several families have reared this breed and made a living out of its milk and milk products for generations. Yellappa, who owns 10 buffalos of this breed says he is extremely happy about this new title. “The people at university (University of Agricultural Sciences) said that with this recognition, the breed will get several benefits for its conservation and development. I am happy that finally someone recognized the local breed. Local breeds don’t give milk in huge quantity like hybrid ones. But these are very good for health. Now everyone will give importance to our local cattle. This is enough for me," he said.

People of this area feel the national recognition will bring several benefits for the buffalo and the people who rear them. Mudhol, the native dog variety is an internationally recognized breed and has several benefits to its account. Recognition, breeding, research and support for development came in for Mudhol after it was recognized. The Gowli community, who have been rearing this breed from generations as an occupation hope a similar boost up will happen with Dharwadi Buffalo as well.

