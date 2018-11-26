Flight or Fight? IndiGo Airlines Draws Flak on Social Media Over Web Check-in Charges

As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

What an absolutely awful rule... Just plain ripping off customers. I'd personally not book an Indigo flight and if I do out of no choice, I'm ok to take my chances because I ain't giving you a penny more https://t.co/erBM62nnqt — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) November 25, 2018

That day is not too far when Indigo will start charging for the loo and for the oxygen mask which falls in case of sudden drop in air pressure. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 26, 2018

Nice. Time for folks to look at other airlines. Will other airlines challenge this? Or will there be a cartel? Time to permit foreign airlines to operate freely in India. I guess Indigo is a foreign airline https://t.co/6xCNstgEKZ — R. Balakrishnan (@BalakrishnanR) November 25, 2018

What’s going on! There is a Parliamentary report presented (in the public domain) slamming Indigo on how they treat customers. And there you go again https://t.co/kbGCivFUqk — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 25, 2018

Indigo is charging extra for selecting a seat during web check-in, effectively discouraging people to checkin on the internet, and queue up at the airport.



Isn't it more costly for the airline. What am I missing here? — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 26, 2018

Last I flew, the "free" seats were fastened with wire 😂

Either it was jugaad or frugal of Indigo to spend on bolts. pic.twitter.com/45SUM1VWaJ — Ashok Inder (@AshokInder) November 25, 2018

Indigo's way of celebrating belated Halloween @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/ECv2ElpQJQ — Tu Fast Mai Furious (@ShikariShambuu) November 26, 2018

I am sorry, but this is ridiculous. I am flying Indigo in Dec during my India trip, but will probably change the tickets, given we have a baby to seat. what is the convenience fee that you charge for while booking tickets? This is price gouging. — Very bad Hindu (@subiyer) November 25, 2018

What is the reason behind revising your policy? It's quite sad to know. People want to travel together and you are effectively breaking us up. #indigoairlines — Dipesh Panicker (@PanickerDipesh) November 25, 2018

Passengers of 'no-frills' budget Indian carrier IndiGo have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they go for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy."As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets on Sunday, in reply to an online post complaining about the change in policy.The airline said the revision in policy came into effect on November 14, with additional charges for web check-in ranging between Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the position of the seat.Naturally, this news thrilled no one, with flyers, both frequent and occasional, taking to social media to lambast the airlines over charging extra for convenience. From actors to politicians, for once everyone was on the same page.Not to be left behind, ordinary citizens also vented their rage, and all without additional charges.