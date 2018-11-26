GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Flight or Fight? IndiGo Airlines Draws Flak on Social Media Over Web Check-in Charges

The airline said the revision in policy came into effect on November 14, with additional charges for web check-in ranging between Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the position of the seat.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flight or Fight? IndiGo Airlines Draws Flak on Social Media Over Web Check-in Charges
Credit: News18 Creatives/Mir Suhail)
Passengers of 'no-frills' budget Indian carrier IndiGo have to shell out up to Rs 800 extra if they go for web check-in, as the airline has revised its policy.

"As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability," IndiGo said in a series of tweets on Sunday, in reply to an online post complaining about the change in policy.




The airline said the revision in policy came into effect on November 14, with additional charges for web check-in ranging between Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the position of the seat.

Naturally, this news thrilled no one, with flyers, both frequent and occasional, taking to social media to lambast the airlines over charging extra for convenience. From actors to politicians, for once everyone was on the same page.













Not to be left behind, ordinary citizens also vented their rage, and all without additional charges.


















Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery