IndiGo Books June 1 Flight for Migrant Worker Who Sold Cattle to Return Home

Three migrant workers who could not book train tickets to return home to Bengal were stranded at Mumbai airport after the Indigo flight they had finally managed to book got cancelled.

The workers were traveling from Maharashtra to Murshidabad on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight on May 25. The trio decided to book flight tickets after of days of unsuccessfully attempting to book train tickets, a journalist working with Times of India reported on Twitter.

In order to arrange money for the tickets, the family of Sona Mulla, one of the workers from Murshidabad, had to sell all their cattle in exchange for Rs 10,200. Finally, the trio managed to raise a total of Rs 30,600 which they paid in return for the three flight tickets.

Upon reaching the airport on Tuesday, however, the workers found that their flight had been canceled without any refunds.

Following the outrage, IndiGo issued a response on Twitter, stating that the airlines had noted the issue and would be ensuring that the workers are accommodated on the next flight. They also assured that the workers would be given all the compensation and cancellation fee they were entitled to.

The airline had later clarified that had been booked on a June 1 flight as the had had decided not to take the first flight out on May 28.

