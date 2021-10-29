IndiGo Captain Welcomes Passengers in Bhojpuri, Desis Love the Unique Gesture

While the in-flight announcement is a routine before take-offs, something unusual happened on this IndiGo flight from Patna. Passengers were left surprised after the flight captain decided to make take-off announcements in Bhojpuri. Though Bhojpuri is widely spoken in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, flight announcements to the region are usually done in Hindi and English. Greeting the passengers in the local language, the captain introduced the in-charge crew of the flight. The video of the special announcement has now gone viral on the internet. The video shows the captain asking the passengers if they are comfortable in Bhojpuri, to which, the person recording the clip shows a thumbs up. The captain, however, also acknowledges other languages spoken in Bihar. He says that while people in Bihar speak languages like Mahgim, Maithili, Thethi, he could only speak in Bhojpuri and it was his choice of language.

The video was posted on Twitter by Devendra Tiwari along with a caption where he expressed his desire to see such Bhojpuri announcement on other flights as well.

Since being posted online a few hours ago, the clip has garnered nearly 30 thousand views along with 1.5 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, users posted their appreciation for the captain and the IndiGo crew. “Love you man. Own your cultural heritage. Be proud! Be exceptionally proud!” wrote a user while retweeting the video.

Users urged airlines to take a cue from IndiGo’s initiative and make announcements in regional languages wherever possible. “Great job IndiGo, hope others follow the same to celebrate our language and dialect diversity,” read a reply tweet.

Great job @IndiGo6E Hope @airindiain @flyspicejet and others follow the same to celebrate our language and dilect diversity https://t.co/y93OOwqsdt— India first (@kunaldaymahyd) October 29, 2021

A user highlighted that the airline has been using regional languages for announcements not just on this flight but other flights as well.

Have noted these days they are using regional languages on various routes.— Dr.Satwant Singh Rissam, Ph.D (@satwantrissam) October 29, 2021

Check other reactions here:

This is indeed a welcome step towards giving the deserved acknowledgment to Indian regional languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.