IndiGo Flyer Says Telugu-speaking Passenger Asked to Change Seats, Twitter Divided

A Twitter user, Devasmita Chakraverty, shared an incident that allegedly took place on an IndiGo flight that has divided opinion on social media. Chakraverty alleged that a woman on the flight from Vijayawada to Telangana, who knew only Telugu and not Hindi or English, was forced to change her seat. Her original seat was in the exit row, and hence, the flight attendant said it was a “security issue”. Chakraverty added: “Flight from AP to Telangana has no instructions in Telugu, attendant said it’s a safety issue that she doesn’t understand English/Hindi. If unhappy, we (not she) should complain. No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state [sic].”

Chakraverty insisted that safety instructions should be available in all languages. Tagging Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, she wrote, “I am looking up to you to resolve this at a systemic level. As policy, safety instructions should be available in all language & used as per need, not just in English/Hindi. It’s a matter of safety, dignity, & treating everyone equally. Hope you’ll do the right thing.”

While some agreed with her opinion, others said that it did not appear to be a “discrimination issue”.

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/bHa8hQj5vz — Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022

Sorry, but this is not discrimination. This is a safety feature.https://t.co/PqgvEIqjqk — 🏴VagaBong🏳️ (@sandeeproy1) September 18, 2022

While I am against Hindi imposition but here I don’t think it’s a discrimination issue. The crew needs to be able to communicate with those sitting in the emergency row in the unfortunate event of an emergency. Many times people are shifted if the crew feels they aren’t capable… — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) September 18, 2022

The solution is really simple. Emirates and other international airlines do it. @IndiGo6E doesn't. The flight attendant wouldn't even understand why this was discrimination. Not a single Telugu-speaking crew or recording. I'm sure the person had paid extra for an XL seat. — Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao responded to Chakraverty’s tweet, writing, “Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution.”

