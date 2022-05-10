Indigo Pilot Flies with Co-Worker Mom for the First Time on Mother's Day | Watch

The video of an Indigo pilot announcing that he was flying for the first time with a crew that includes his mother has gone viral. The video released on Mother’s Day saw Aman Thakur declaring that he was co-piloting the flight in which his pilot mother was also present. He handed over a bouquet to his mother and said that he was grateful for her presence. He added that he had been flying with her as a passenger for the past 24 years, and this was the first time that they were flying as colleagues. Find the video here:

“When son becomes co-pilot of mom’s #MothersDay #MothersDay2022 @IndiGo6E #AvGeek"

“It’s been 24 years in my life that I’ve been flying as a passenger with my mum on various flights in various airlines and in IndiGo. So, today marks a very special day for me as I will be co-piloting this flight with her. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and thank you so much for being there for me," Thakur can be heard saying.

Netizens were touched by the story.

“Great moment."

“Most beautiful moment."

