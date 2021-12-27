Indigo Pilot Makes Announcement in Tulu, Delights Passengers on Mumbai-Mangaluru Flight

Passengers onboard an Indigo flight were in for a delightful surprise when their pilot decided to make a flight announcement in Tulu language before take off. First Officer Pradeep Padmashali ended up giving a nice surprise to fliers on his Mumbai Mangaluru flight on December 24. The Indigo flight 6E 6051 was due to take off at around 7pm when the officer spoke in the microphone where he welcomed all on his flight and wished them a comfortable journey to Mangaluru which was to take an hour and five minutes.

Padmashali then repeated the same message in English and also informed the passengers who did not know the language that it was his mother tongue ‘Tulu’ and is spoken in Dakshin Kannada area of Karnataka.

A social media user shared the clip online and it has garnered a lot of praise. “We usually hear pilots making announcements in Hindi and English. It was really nice to hear something in Tulu."

Tulu is primarily spoken in Dakshina Kannada and Udipi and is known for its oral literature. Efforts have been taken in the last two decades to popularise the language.

Happy to see how Captian Pradeep Padmashali announces in Tulu language on Indigo flight from Bombay to Mangalore….! 😍Thank you so much @IndiGo6E lots of Love from Tuluvas to you ..❤️#Indigo #TuluLanguage #flights pic.twitter.com/Be3IlrzcRR — Beauty of Tulunad (@beautyoftulunad) December 25, 2021

Twitter users were very happy to see this and many commented that airlines should promote regional languages like this:

This is super awesome 👏.. a big thank you @IndiGo6E and to the pilot Mr Pradeep. Good to see team Indigo encourage the usuage of Native languages like Tulu 👍👍👏 — Shettre (@Vishwasshettre) December 25, 2021

@IndiGo6E thank you so much Indigo and you cabin crew for welcoming guests in Tulu .All Mangaloreans are delighted #tulufor8thschedule— Sandy (@Sandy31237682) December 26, 2021

An Indigo representative had reportedly confirmed the incident to The New Indian Express. “Pilot Pradeep Padmashali is a native of Mangaluru. Indigo is taking regular steps to connect with its flyers and using regional languages is just one of such initiatives," TNIE quoted the official as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.