Indigo Staff Grooving to Allu Arjun’s Track at Airport Goes Viral, Actor 'Humbled' By the Gesture

In these trying unprecedented times, any activity done to burst stress is a welcome move. In a video that will surely make you smile, the ground staff of an airline is seen dancing at the airport.

A video of Indigo ground staff grooving to the tunes of the popular track "Butta Bomma" from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Angu Vaikuntapurathu at the Vizag airport is going viral these days.

As can be seen in the video, all the staff members are maintaining the required social distance and are also wearing face masks and gloves as precautionary measures.

In the 16-seconds clip, all those featured in the clip have managed to pull off some coordinated moves leaving the internet impressed.

The video, which has been shared by many people, on various social media portals has also been retweeted by Indigo’s official handle.

The airline wrote, "Whoa...What a great energy! After all, we're 'The coolest Airline' ever."

People too have not shied away from pouring in their love and appreciation for the clip.

In fact, actor Allu Arjun too has reacted to the video, commented saying, "What a pleasant surprise in these low times. Thank you! Very humbled by the gesture."

Take a look at some of the reactions on the much-loved video:

Since it was uploaded on the microblogging website, the video has resonated with many and garnered over three lakh views.