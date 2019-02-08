LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
IndiGo Takes Off With a Viral Meme on Twitter, Gets Grounded Immediately By Trolls

IndiGo 'really really' asked a genuine question on the microblogging site and netizens 'really really' lost all their chill.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
File photo of an Indigo aircraft preparing to land.
Gone are the days when brands pushed out boring, template-like posts to reach out to their target audiences. It's 2019 and the best way to tap into the masses is, you guessed it, through memes. Unfortunately, when the low-cost airline IndiGo decided to go that route, it was promptly grounded by the Internet trolls.

After your favorite Twitter handles of companies such as Google, Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin, and One Plus wanted to really really know something via the viral meme:

really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really

IndiGo's Twitter handle too really really wanted to know why people stood up even when the seatbelt sign was on, and they really really got trolled brutally in return with complaints from the fliers.




While Indigo's tweet was seemingly aimed at asking the passengers why they would jeopardize their own safety during a flight, the post got into the trolls' radar and the airline's meme backfired almost immediately.

The airline had come under severe criticism last year after it announced it will be levying extra charges to passengers opting for web check-ins.




Wrapped in the meme format, the difficult questions kept coming IndiGo's way.














































However, some were kind enough to back the airline's meme attempt.




