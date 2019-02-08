IndiGo Takes Off With a Viral Meme on Twitter, Gets Grounded Immediately By Trolls
IndiGo 'really really' asked a genuine question on the microblogging site and netizens 'really really' lost all their chill.
File photo of an Indigo aircraft preparing to land.
After your favorite Twitter handles of companies such as Google, Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Linkedin, and One Plus wanted to really really know something via the viral meme:
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
IndiGo's Twitter handle too really really wanted to know why people stood up even when the seatbelt sign was on, and they really really got trolled brutally in return with complaints from the fliers.
We— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why people stand up even when the seatbelt sign is on!
While Indigo's tweet was seemingly aimed at asking the passengers why they would jeopardize their own safety during a flight, the post got into the trolls' radar and the airline's meme backfired almost immediately.
The airline had come under severe criticism last year after it announced it will be levying extra charges to passengers opting for web check-ins.
We— Rohan Sharma (@rohan_sharma211) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why do we have to pay for web check-ins.
Wrapped in the meme format, the difficult questions kept coming IndiGo's way.
We— Mylai Ramesh (மயிலை ரமேஷ்) (@rameshr64) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why #IndiGo staff are so arrogant & even manhandle passengers?
We— Chandan (@ChandanDas_IND) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really want to know why you provide this type of quality snacks on the name of refreshment when your flight get delayed pic.twitter.com/bdCq0wS0FL
We— Mahaaveer (@Mahaaveer) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why @IndiGo6E does not follow sequential boarding procedure.
We— ग्रामीण (@Graaamin) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why did you beat passengers?
Its like we really dont know why u announce boarding and then make the people wait on Aero Bridges for eternity .— Rajesh Kumar (@makingindiawork) February 6, 2019
B— swagger امتیاز (@imtyaz1172) February 6, 2019
E
C
A
U
S
E
U
R
A
I
R
A
I
R
L
I
N
E
M
A
K
E
S
P
P
L
W
A
I
T
I
N
P
L
A
N
E
S
E
T
E
R
N
A
L
L
Y
Thak jaate hain yaar
Bcz of ur customer service as they don’t allow passengers to board the flight even if they are a minute late. So rushing has become a part of their blood whilst travelling via indigo— Shikha Prabhakar (@Shikhzii) February 7, 2019
We— Flying Aviator (@flyingaviateur) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why Indigo Pilots touchdown so hard? Don't you pay them well?
We— Suhail Alam (@realsuhailalam) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why you guys taking risk of your passengers life by using neo aircrafts because almost everyday we are hearing their engine failure news?
I— Kurmanath (@Kurmanath) February 8, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
don't understand why some airlines charge for seats additionally, over and above the ticket price?
We— Pratyush Kumar (@PratyushPilotPK) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really want to know why don’t you beat them with hunters? 6E rituals
We— Vinod Hariharan (@donivhariharan) February 7, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to know why your seats are like wooden chairs with a spot of velveteen.
May be they got upset stomachs after eating the in-flight food aggravated by the prices? And toilets cannot be used 20-25 mins before landing + taxy to ramp time!!— Air Mshl S Y Savur (retd) (@veteran10525) February 6, 2019
They— D’Brat/Debu Mishra (@D_Brat) February 6, 2019
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
really
want to Pee or Queue to get ahead.
Do you really want to know ? 1. First of all, Individual bags are not kept that individuals overhead bins. 2. Pilot and Crew are too busy maneuvering the craft. Most often they forget to switch off Sit Belt on time .— Bibhu Bhuyan (@BibhuBhuyan) February 6, 2019
However, some were kind enough to back the airline's meme attempt.
You have the guts to ask questions I'm sure you knew it will be backfired.. But keep asking.. Well done.. Hope you work on the complains as well— Udti Chidiya (@AladinKiMaa) February 7, 2019
