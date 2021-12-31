Indira Gandhi's Letter, Quirky Weddings, Manike Mage Hithe: 10 Viral Stories of 2021

Social media has given us many a number of stories in 2021. Unique, hilarious, and unexpected stories which one cannot wonder have to the fore, leaving netizens in shock. As the year 2021 is about to end, let's take a look at the versatile content that left social media amused. From Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, groom ‘working from wedding’ to Chinese mother recognizing son’s bride as her long-lost daughter, here are the stories:

Indira Gandhi’s LetterIndustrialist Harsh Goenka took netizens on a trip down the memory lane after he shared a copy of a letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata. The letter was dated July 5, 1973.

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class ! #Tata pic.twitter.com/RqDKEcSsBf— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021

Comedy of errorsAn elderly woman in coastal Chinese province of Jiangsu was getting her son married to the love of his life. However, when she spotted a birthmark on the bride, she realised that her son’s bride is no onebut her long-lost daughter. As per an Oriental Daily report, the woman had lost her daughter two decades ago. The turn of events left the netizens baffled.

Monoliths‘Monoliths’ were first spotted in India in an Ahmedabad park, as reported by Indian Express The first such metallic sculpture, in the world, was first spotted at the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej. Monolith at the forest was surrounded by various urban development projects.

Groom works from weddingWork from home culture permitted people to go on vacations while also manging their office. But it looks like a man took it too seriously and was seen working on his laptop during his wedding. In a clip, which was shared by a popular wedding-related Instagram page, the groom was seen sitting at the mandap with his laptop. However, the bride’s reaction to his act left netizens in splits.

Apple’s ad featured British-Indian tabla musicApple’s 38-second ad titled Fumble was released on the tech giant’s YouTube channel. It featured a woman who accidentally drops her phone on the floor, but before that she was seen juggling to get a hold of it. The juggling part had a song, ‘The Conference’ by musician Nitin Sawhney, in the background.

Woman shouts ‘Babu’ as lover gets marriedIn a viral video captured in Hoshangabad, a woman was seen shouting “Babu…Babu” outside the house of a groom, desperately trying to get a chance to talk to her lover. She claimed that she and her lover have been living together for three years and he had promised to never marry anyone else.

Manike Mage HitheSeveral Instagram trends took over the internet by storm, however nothing could beat the song, Manike Mage Hithe, by Yohani and Satheeshan. The Sri Lankan song proved to be a chartbuster in the country and got the Bollywood stars hooked to its tune.

Doctor finds AirPod in a man’s chestA man was experiencing discomfort while swallowing food. His visit to a doctor left him shocked when he found that an AirPod was stuck in his oesophagus. It was learned that the US man had accidentally swallowed the earpiece in sleep.

Proposal gone wrongA US man went down on one knee to propose to the woman he loved. However, as soon as he popped the question in a packed stadium, the woman ran away after turning him down.

King Cobra stands up during rescueA 14-foot long king cobra was caught from the bathroom of a Karnataka home in Belthangady. The video which went viral captured a close call a snake rescuer had with the cobra. The clip left people freaking out online, and many called it the tutorial for ‘how to not catch a snake.’

How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra. Via @judedavid21 pic.twitter.com/yDJ5bLevQf— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

Which one is your favourite?

