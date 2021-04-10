buzz

News18» News»Buzz»'Indiranagar Ka Gunda': Rahul Dravid's Angry Avatar Causes a Traffic Jam of Memes on Twitter
2-MIN READ

'Indiranagar Ka Gunda': Rahul Dravid's Angry Avatar Causes a Traffic Jam of Memes on Twitter

Rahul Dravid as Indiranagar ka Gunda in CRED advert / Twitter.

Rahul Dravid as Indiranagar ka Gunda in CRED advert / Twitter.

Rahul Dravid turned 'Indiranagar ka gunda' in the now-viral CRED advertisement that broke the Internet on Friday.

From being fondly called ‘Gentleman’ of cricket to earning the title of “Indiranagar ka gunda," former batting legend Rahul Dravid has come a long way. Thanks to an advertisement by the credit card payment app “CRED" that introduced the “new side" of Dravid to us in the now-viral video. The ad hilariously shows the exact opposite of the gentleman that he is- a man, raging with anger for getting stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. Stranded in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam, the character played by Dravid is furious. Raging with anger, the former cricketer wreaks havoc both with his bat and words.

“Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main (I’m the thug of Indiranagar)," he announces through the sun-roof of his car.

It was hardly a matter of time that the advert caught the attention of fans and followers of Dravid on social media who then unleashed never-ending memes and takes on the never-seen-before avatar of Dravid.

Sharing the advertisement in a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli tweeted out the video in amusement.

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” Kohli captioned the ad.

first published:April 10, 2021, 10:58 IST