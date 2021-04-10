'Indiranagar Ka Gunda': Rahul Dravid's Angry Avatar Causes a Traffic Jam of Memes on Twitter

From being fondly called ‘Gentleman’ of cricket to earning the title of “Indiranagar ka gunda," former batting legend Rahul Dravid has come a long way. Thanks to an advertisement by the credit card payment app “CRED" that introduced the “new side" of Dravid to us in the now-viral video. The ad hilariously shows the exact opposite of the gentleman that he is- a man, raging with anger for getting stuck in Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jam. Stranded in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam, the character played by Dravid is furious. Raging with anger, the former cricketer wreaks havoc both with his bat and words.

“Indiranagar ka Gunda hoon main (I’m the thug of Indiranagar)," he announces through the sun-roof of his car.

It was hardly a matter of time that the advert caught the attention of fans and followers of Dravid on social media who then unleashed never-ending memes and takes on the never-seen-before avatar of Dravid.

I have friends and then I have dangerous friends from Indiranagar. #IndiranagarKaGunda pic.twitter.com/7Q9ky0CYaw— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) April 9, 2021

Everyone's an ultra till 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' walks into the Fortress. pic.twitter.com/KR6Fs876Tc— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 9, 2021

Man !! this guy has different level of fan base. One ad and whole internet has gone crazy. Great to see his angry side. #IndiraNagarkaGunda #Indiranagar #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/h2Poe7gmg5— Dhruv Choudhary (@dhruvch49720181) April 9, 2021

good night only to indiranagar ka gunda pic.twitter.com/QEz8mQU9Tu— A (@kyaaboltitu) April 9, 2021

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road— zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

When #IndiraNagarkaGunda summons you, you just go without asking any questions pic.twitter.com/zaf1BYDcC4— Sintex Error (@Unliber99174516) April 9, 2021

It's the year 2011 None of the Indian batsmen can survive the English attack. Rahul Dravid : Indiranagar ka Gunda hu mai pic.twitter.com/kHlVDZnnfG — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) April 9, 2021

Some of Dravid’s best performances pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

This is the first time I am watching Rahul Dravid break anything other than the patience of bowlers https://t.co/990vcqNgxz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2021

Sharing the advertisement in a tweet, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli tweeted out the video in amusement.

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” Kohli captioned the ad.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here