Indo-Tibetan Border Police Releases Song Composed and Sung by Jawan to Mark Women's Day

A jawan of the border guarding force ITBP has composed and sung a Hindi song to mark International Women's Day on Sunday, officials said.



The 7:24 minute audio-visual song, titled ''Lado, meri lado'', was released by the force on its official social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Head constable Arjun Kheriyal is a singing talent of the force and the song narrates the contribution of women for the family and nation-building, an ITBP spokesperson said.

It has been composed and sung by the 35-year-old jawan who joined the force in 2002 and is currently posted in Delhi, he said.

The song features the jawan and showcases the commitment of a soldier towards his nation and family and also promotes the ''Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'' campaign of the government, the spokesperson said.

The about 90,000 personnel Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, primarily tasked to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, has produced the song and provided logistical support for it to be shot and edited.

The ITBP started inducting women personnel in combat from 2008 and at present has about 2,000 females who are also deployed at high-altitude posts along the China frontier.