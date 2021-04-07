Indonesian Groom Turned Up At His Wedding Wearing Only a Pair of Shorts, Here’s Why

In south-Asian countries, weddings are an event of glam and glitz. An evening that sees the best of your wardrobe and for the bride and groom, it’s all about putting on all that heavy jewellery and fabric. However, a wedding in Indonesia is grabbing eyeballs for something rarely spotted on such a celebratory evening. A viral picture shows a groom in bare body and shorts with an injured hand, and sitting beside a dressed bride. The picture has left many scratching their heads on social media.

The young couple from the East Java region of Indonesia is dressed all different for one of the ‘most important’ days of their lives. While the bride is seen donning a heavy, traditional Javanese dress, the groom is seen sitting in red shorts, with a sling attached to his right arms and several parts of his body are seen bandaged.

According to various reports, Elinda Dwi Kristiani told local media that she married her husband Suprapto on April 2 at her residence in the Lengkong area, Nganjuk Regency, East Java. However, there was a reason behind his husband’s eccentric dress code.

Just four days before prior to their wedding, Suprapto was met with an accident. While he was out buying petrol, he had suddenly lost his consciousness and fell off the bike injuring himself gravely.

He had to soon undergo an operation and hence his physical condition didn’t allow him to put on the groom’s suit.

