Indonesian Man Divorces Rice Cooker After ‘Marriage’ Gets too Sticky

In the latest addition to the list of bizarre things that people do around the world, a man in Indonesia married his rice cooker. Khoirul Anam shared a series of images from his “wedding" on Facebook that showed him all dressed up. Even the rice cooker sported a sheer white veil. While one of the photos has them sitting side-by-side along with the priest, he is seen kissing his “bride" in another photo. He is also seen signing the marriage papers ins one of the images, Describing his bride, Anam wrote in the caption, “Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking."

The images went viral on social media with thousands of reactions. However, Anam’s married life was short-lived as he announced a divorce from his rice cooker wife a few days later. Making the announcement, Anam cited that his wife being able to only cook rice as the reason behind the separation.

The incident was too weird for people to not react to it hilariously.

The whole wedding followed by the divorce can easily be considered a publicity stunt as Anam is a well-known celebrity in Indonesia who participates in similar stunts quite often, according to local news media websites. Fortunately for Anam, his weird marriage stunt seems to have served its purpose after he went viral.

People doing weird stuff around marriages is not that uncommon. Cris Galera, a model from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was so fed up with men for being loyal that she decided to stay alone. Soon, she realised that she was so self-sufficient that she didn’t need anyone. Then there came a point in her life that she decided to marry herself. Cris got dressed up like a bride and married herself in the church and the pictures of her wedding are going viral on social media

