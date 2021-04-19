Indonesian Man Names Newborn 'Department Of Statistical Communication', Thanks to This Bizarre Reason

Giving unusual names to newborns have become a trend with parents making extra efforts to ensure that their child stands out from the crowd. To make this happen, parents have been seen naming their children after names of films, places, unique things, combination codes, cartoon characters, and even random numbers.

Now, a new father in Indonesia is making headlines as he has named his newborn son ‘Department Of Statistical Communication’ in order to pay tribute to his former workplace.

Slamet ‘Yoga’ Wahyudi (38) had agreed with his then-pregnant wife that if she gave birth to a son, he would be allowed to choose the name, DailyStar reported. The agreement was made at a time when Ririn Linda Tunggal Sari (31) was pregnant. The couple’s baby boy was born last year in December. Staying true to her agreement,Ririn allowed his huband to choose a name.

To pay tribute to his former workplace, Yoga of Berbes in Central Java of Indonesia named his son ‘Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik’ - which translates to ‘Department of Statistical Communication’.

Yoga said at first it (naming of new born) sounded strange, but thank God “my wife did not mind."

Even though their parents were happy with naming his son as ‘Department of Statistical Communication’, they had to face the flak of their friends and family -including their own parents as they voiced concerns over the name of the newborn.

No amount of criticism affected the decision and the father remained undeterred by all the opinions and decided to be okay with the 38-character name.

Yoga entered the Indonesian civil service in 2009 and has worked as a public servant for over a decade. Previously worked as a radio announcer, he later did job in statistical communication.

Yoga said he hopes his son will grow up to be ‘pious’ and ‘devoted to his family’.

