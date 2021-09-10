Indonesian Man Who Used Coconut Shell As Mask Made To Do Push-ups

An Indonesian man made news when he recycled a coconut shell and wore half of it as a face mask. The 44-year-old parking attendant from Denpasar in Bali, named Nengah Budiasa, also made a hole in the middle of the coconut shell so that he would not have to take off the mask to blow the whistle he needs to manage traffic. However, authorities nabbed him for flouting Covid safety rules and made him do push-ups.

Initially, Budiasa would use the conventional surgical face masks on the job, however he would often get reprimanded for reusing old and dirty ones. So he decided to come up with a special fitment for his spectacular blue whistle. The design was definitely innovative and it soon caught the attention of local authorities. However, unfortunately lack of proper filtration in his creation led to another scolding, resulting in punishment for not meeting the safety standards against Covid-19.

Although it doesn’t meet the protection standards, the man claims the shell mask is a lot more comfortable, and gives him room to speak more clearly. In an interaction with Kompas, the man revealed why he chose coconut shells as his protective gear. The municipal police were not pleased when they caught him on September 2.

Officers from the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) told local media outlets, “He (Budiasa) didn’t intend to violate the rules, but the mask he’s been using is improper because it’s not what the government recommends. We provided him with the correct alternative and educated him to follow health protocols accordingly."

