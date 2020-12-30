Indonesian Nurse Suspended for Having Sex with Covid-positive Patient in Hospital Toilet

In a shocking incident of callous rulebreaking, a nurse at an Indonesian hospital has been put in an isolation ward after attempting to become intimate with a coronavirus patient without his PPE suit.

The incident occurred inside a toilet of the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility located in Jakarta and came to light after the patient, who was Covid-19 positive at the time, posted details about the same on social media.

In WhatsApp screenshots shared by the patient, the nurse's PPE kit can be seen strewn on the floor of the toilet while things heat up between the pair. The screenshots also contained explicit details about the encounter.

After the video went viral, the duo was investigated by the hospital and the nurse was suspended after he admitted to having stripped his PPE kit in the presence of a coronavirus patient. The case has now been handed over to Central Jakarta Police, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, the nurse has also been put in isolation for having recently come in sexual contact with a patient. The duo was tested for coronavirus after the incident and though the patient tested positive, the nurse has tested negative.

Since Covid-19 spreads through droplets, sexual intercourse, or even intimacy such as kissing is strictly prohibited in case one is experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus such as dry cough, fever, strained breathing.

Both of them were arrested by Central Jakarta Police under the country's strict pornography laws after the incident became widely shared and mocked on social media in Indonesia, a country where LGBTQIA rights are still under threat from repressive laws, social stigma, and prejudice.

As of now, there are 727k cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, which has seen over 21,000 deaths due to the pandemic. Following the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom, the country's foreign minister Retno Marsudi recently announced that the South Asian nation had banned the entry of foreigners for two weeks to prevent a second wave of the virus in the nation.