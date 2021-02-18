Indonesian Woman Says 'Gust of Wind' Made her Pregnant, Gives Birth to Baby Girl

An Indonesian woman has taken everyone by surprise after she reportedly made a bizarre claim that she was made pregnant by a 'gust of wind' and not by sexual intercourse. The police are now looking into the claims made by the 25-year-old woman, who gave birth to a baby girl, in Indonesia's town of Cianjur, West Java.

The woman has been identified as Siti Zainah and said that it all happened in an hour. According to reports, Zainah found that she was pregnant on Wednesday afternoon while she was sitting in the living room of her hhome.

"After afternoon prayers, I was lying face down on the floor when I suddenly felt wind enter my body through my vagina," she was quoted as saying by the reports. Zainah said she felt a pain in her stomach 15 minutes after the wind blew through the room. A while later she found that a bump in her abdomen grew bigger. A little while later,

she gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a nearby community clinic.

Zainah's story of mysterious pregnancy and childbirth spread through the area and came in the notice of the authorities. Zainah has one child with her ex-husband. The couple has reportedly separated four months ago.

The doctors said the baby and the mother are healthy. While the mystery surrounding the pregnancy has surprised everyone, experts say this could be a case of cryptic pregnancy, where the mother isn't aware of her pregnancy until she enters labor.

The police are looking at all angles of the case and have also got Zainah's ex-husband in the loop of probe.

"We want to clear up the confusing news about the woman's birth which many perceive to be unnatural," the sub-precinct chief Sumardi was quoted as saying.

Other theories surrounding the case suggest that Zainah has cooked the story as a cover-up for a pregnancy outside of wedlock. Such a case would draw ire of the religious communities.

While the case has surprised everyone, such cases have been reported in Indonesia in past too. According to news portal Coconuts, one such similar case happened in July last year. In 2017, a supposed virgin gave birth to a "magical baby" after a three-hour gestation period.