Indonesia’s Kupi Khop, a Unique Upside-Down Coffee, is a Must-Try Beverage

For all of you coffee lovers out there, you need to know that you can only be considered a coffee geek when you have tried almost every variant of coffee out there. And we are not just talking about regional signatures like the Turkish and Irish Coffee, Café Cubano from Cuba or the famous American Starbucks iced coffee. Because apart from the coffee beans used and the difference in preparation, one’s presentation of it can also set one apart from the rest.

And that is exactly what the Indonesian Kupi Khop coffee does. Simply put, it serves you your coffee in a cup that is upside down. Yes, you read that right. It is a traditional way of serving coffee on the West Coast of Aceh, Indonesia, and has been followed for years. Kupi Khop consists of coarsely ground robusta coffee brewed in a glass that is then turned upside down on a glass saucer. A plastic straw is then used to gradually extract the coffee from the glass without it spilling uncontrollably.

As mentioned above, this practice has been followed for years and is just not some marketing gimmick adopted by outlets. Its history can be traced back to the fisherman of Aceh who used to drink coffee with a straw upside down from a cup just so that the coffee did not turn cold. This was before the invention of the thermos and hence it was quite a task to keep your coffee warm while hunting for fish in between sips. With time, this turned into a unique norm.

Top showsha video

It is to be noted that the Kupi Khop coffee just presents the coffee differently and the brewing process is like any other. Although this custom, once prevalent in the area of Ujung Kareung Village, West Aceh Regency has declined with the advent of modern coffee shops, many locals and tourists still visit these old cafes to enjoy coffee from a straw out of an upside-down cup.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here