Indoor Plant Having Four Leaves is New Zealand's Latest Trend, Sells for $5,370 Online

Coronavirus has not only changed the working culture but the taste for various things as well. A new trend has emerged in New Zealand now, where people are buying houseplants at exorbitant prices.

A report published in The Guardian has revealed that an indoor plant with just four leaves was sold for more than NZ$8,000 (approx. Rs. 3,91,000) in New Zealand.

Last month, the plant, named variegated minima, which has four leaves with stunning yellow variegation on every leaf, became the most expensive house plant ever sold on Trade Me – the country’s largest trading site. The indoor plant broke the previous record of the highest selling bid at $1,650.

A person living in Auckland has bought the minima, which was planted in a 14-centimeter black plastic pot. Earlier, a reverse variegated hoya held the record for the most expensive house plant sold on the trading site, at NZ$6,500, reported The Guardian quoting Ruby Topzand of Trade Me.

She added that the sales of indoor plants have risen by 2543 percent on the site since 2015 and in the last year, it has grown by 213 percent.

“While we have seen over 1,600 searches for minima in the last seven days, they are far from the most popular houseplant on site. By comparison, we saw over 65,000 searches for hoyas in the past week,” Ruby asserted.

There is also a Facebook page with the name Indoor Plants NZ on which members have to follow some rules, including “No heckling for cuttings” and “No shaming for the amount spent”. Group members refer to plants like babies.

As per the news website, the houseplants have become popular among millennials because of financial and property constraints. They are not able to nurture babies or pets due to these constraints.

Other reasons for the increasing demand for indoor plants are urbanization and interior design trends. Tens of thousands of Kiwis participate each week in bids for purchasing plants online.