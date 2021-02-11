Indore Cop Dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ While Getting Covid-19 Vaccine to Spread Awareness

We would all agree that the police do not enjoy a favourable perception among the common people, who often consider them to be unapproachable orbiased. However, a recent incident may help you look at them in a different light. According to news agency ANI, a policeman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, took the Covid-19 vaccine in the garb of the Hindu god of death 'Yamraj'.

As per the tweet shared by the agency with a picture of the policemen in this attire, his aim was to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination.

See the post here:

Madhya Pradesh: Donning the garb of 'Yamraj', a policeman took COVID-19 vaccine in Indore yesterday to spread the message that every frontline worker should take COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes. pic.twitter.com/61rVcOkMmX— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

This is not the first instance where policemen donned Yamraj’s attire to spread awareness about coronavirus. In April last year, when the lockdown was imposed, a Bengaluru cop dressed up as the Hindu deity to deter the citizens from violating the curfew while informing them about the deadly virus. The video was shared by the Bengaluru police and went viral on social media. It showed Yamraj and ‘Yamdoots’, his messengers, travelling on a police van and later patrolling the streets of Bengaluru to scare off citizens from hitting the streets amid lockdown.

Policemen in Chennai also used creative ways to keep people away from the streets during the freshly imposed lockdown. Rajesh Babu, a police inspector from Chennai, donned a specially designed coronavirus helmet while on patrol to caution people to follow social distancing. Covered in red spikes with bulbs on the end, the helmet looked like the microscopic image of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India reached a tally of 68,26,898 on Wednesday in terms of the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first phase. According to union health ministry joint secretary Mandeep Bhandaria, 2,15,113 shots were administered on Wednesday till 6 pm. India will start distributing the second dose of coronavirus vaccine from February 13. The nationwide vaccination drive started on January 16.

Also, 11,067 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13,087 discharges were registered on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,58,37.