Indore Inventor Creates Contactless Pani Puri Machine

The Covid-19 induced lockdown in March 2020 by the Central government changed all resident’s lives: While many of the privileged saw it as an opportunity to really get in touch with themselves, many families lost their only source of income. For a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the family which was solely dependent on pani-puri, they saw the lockdown shut their business down. However, the family has bounced back from the pandemic by adapting, and finding an even better solution to their problems.

22-year-old Prafull Joshi, the son of Ashok Joshi, who used to run a pani puri stall in Rajendra Nagar area of the Madhya Pradesh commercial capital, has designed a pani puri vending machine fitted with sensor which fills the puri with spicy water once it’s taken close to the taps fitted in the machine. The innovation in the last eight months has caught the attention of locals in Indore who are excessively infatuated to health and hygiene. When the lockdown was imposed in year 2020, Ashok Joshi’s stall got closed and the family turned towards Prafull, who is a student of MSc and to do odd jobs to support his family in distress.

An innovator since class 4, Prafull decided to do something and thought of improvising his trade so that it matches health and hygiene standards amid covid19 prohibitions. In next the two-three months, the young science student came up with a machine fitted with software programming and micro controllers which in a given perimeter catches presence of any object and releases the spicy water.

“Initially I prepared a machine with four nozzles and I am almost done with another with six nozzles releasing six types of spicy water,” said Prafull who said his prototype cost around Rs 15,000 and he is planning to produce these handy devices on commercial purpose. “It will offer a hygienic and modern option to the traditional trade and will also generate employment for youths, added the young man saying the response to his machine has till now been very heartwarming. The young innovator is also expecting some help to propagate his commercial plans in future.

His father Ashok Joshi also claimed that his son’s innovation helped him regain his clientele after the pandemic and customers love the safe and hygienic service. Several food bloggers also visited out stall and shot videos for social media, added Joshi.

Indore has been crowned cleanest city in India for the record fifth time in a row as part of Swachhta Abhiyan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.