Indore Jail Inmates Play Dandiya to Celebrate 'Cleanest City in India' Tag

Indore was recently named the cleanest city in the country for the sixth consecutive time. Keeping in mind the festive spirits of Navratri–the 9 day Hindu festival heralding the Goddess Durga and the victory of good over evil–the inmates of the Indore Central Jail played ‘dandiya’ to celebrate the prestigious tag.

Officials told news agency ANI that “all prisoners, male and female, participated in the event, which is usually organized during the Navratri festival.” The Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur and Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra attended the event held on Saturday, October 1. Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar was responsible for organizing the positive and unique program. Thakur praised the efforts of the Jail Superintendent and the rank that the city of Indore achieved. He said, “I am very happy that Indore has been ranked first in cleanliness for the sixth time.”

Dandiya, a traditional folk dance accompanied by the beats of the energetic ‘dhol’, is the pride and joy of Gujarat. Many believe that its origins lie in the Eastern Indian state and is performed extensively during the 9-day Navratri festival. Navratri is ubiquitously celebrated across parts of North, East, West and Central India. “Dandiya” is usually set to recreate the “battle that took place between the Devi and the demon which signifies the defeat of evil over good.” At the program organized in the Indore Central Jail, several other dance performances followed as well.

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh has been ranked first in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 as “the cleanest city in the country for the sixth time in a row”, while the state itself was adjudged the cleanest state. Surat, from the state of Gujarat, and Navi Mumbai, from the state of Maharashtra, were placed second and third, respectively. The results of the 7th edition of the government survey were announced on Saturday, October 1.

