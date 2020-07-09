Indore Labourer's Daughter Gifted With a Flat After She Secured First Division in Class X Exams

An Indore girl has been gifted with a flat for her sheer grit after she secured 68 per cent in her Class X examination.

Bharti Khandekar, daughter of daily wage labourers, lived on the footpath with her parents and two brothers but that did not come in her way as she passed her exams with first division.

Delighted by her determination, the Municipal Corporation in the city has gifted the bright student a flat to pursue her dreams, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Bharti extended her gratitude to her hard-working parents who chose to send her to school despite the money crunch situation and hardships.

"I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy," she was quoted by the agency.

The student aspires to be an IAS officer one day and thanked the administration for gifting her a house and making her education free.

"I want to become an IAS officer. We were born on the footpath and studied there. We didn't have a house to live in, we were staying on the footpath. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free."

Over the moon by Bharti's achievement, Laxmi, her mother, who works as a daily wage labourer said that her daughter was like Goddess Laxmi to the family and said she had worked hard for her excelling in exams.

As the news broke out, her achievement was lauded on social media.

Bharti was gifted 1 BHK under the Prashant Dighe of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Commission also provided her with clothes, books among other essentials.

