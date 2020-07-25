Indore Locals Raise Funds to Restore Teen's Egg Cart that Officials Toppled

After a shameful move wherein officials toppled the egg cart of a boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the locals of the city have now managed to restore the young boy’s cart.

According to a report published in StoryPick, the Indore Press Club provided the boy ration and money. The locals, on the other hand, put in their efforts to restore his cart. The 14-year-old Paras Raykar’s story was widely shared on social media and people too were immensely angry by the act of the officials.

For the unversed, on July 22, Indore civic staff toppled the boy’s egg cart at Pipliyahana square in the city. Paras had accused the officials of demanding a bribe of Rs 100 from him. After he refused, they toppled the cart saying there is no permission to put the cart where he had.

Paras told the media, "They (civic officials) asked me to remove my handcart from the spot saying there was no permission for it. Then they pushed the cart, following which the eggs fell to the ground and were broken."

The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet. Majority of the people on the internet called out the officials for their 'insensitive attitude'.

As a result of the outrage, a public relations officer of the IMC said, "After strong objections by the public representatives over the Pipliyahana incident, the ongoing drive of seizing handcarts in the city has been stopped till further orders."