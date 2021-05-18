Indore Man's Hi-tech Coconut Water Cart That Requires No Touching Goes Viral amid Covid-19

Known for its several health benefits, coconut water is undoubtedly among the favourite drink during the summer across the world. Not only does it bring a respite from the scorching heat, the refreshing drink also provides essential vitamins and minerals that replenish electrolytes in the body. Due to this reason, coconut water is in high demand nowadays for Covid patients amid the pandemic.

Many, however, are ditching the natural coconut water and instead shifting towards packed drinks due to fear of catching the virus. A man in Indore, however, has found a way to sell fresh coconut water without the need to actually touch the fruit. His fascinating and technologically advanced coconut water cart has become an online rage.

A video of this coconut water cart that serves the drink in a hygienic way has gone viral on social media. The video shows coconut being cut open with the help of advanced tools, instead of the usual machetes. The water from the fruit is then strained through a machine and served in a clean disposable glass.

This unconventional and modern way of extraction of coconut water has quite amazed the netizens and the video has garnered more than 43 million views on Facebook since it was uploaded by Foodie Incarnate. According to the video, one glass of this coconut water costs just Rs 50 and seems to be a good option as it is contactless and quite hygienic.

While many appreciated Arjun Soni’s cart and called his style “unique and hygienic”, some viewers called the usage of plastic glass “a serious blow to the environment.” One comment read, “To be honest I would like to have the water from the coconut shell itself.”

“A fancy way of serving it makes it look more cool and can be a good option for takeaways," another comment on the video suggested.

