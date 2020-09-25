Indore Student Riode 300 Km on Scooty to Treat Ailing Mother, Then Scored 87% in Class 12 Exams

A student from Indore, Madhya Pradesh scored a whopping 87 percent in her class 12 board examination despite going through immense struggles during the lockdown. One of them ferrying her ailing mother on Scooty for 300 km from Indore to Maharashtra.

Shubhangi Patil from Indore division carried her mother on a scooter to reach her maternal house for her mother's treatment. After that she rode back to her home to appear for her board exam, and then secured 87% becoming eligible for a sum of Rs 25,000 under the chief minister's laptop scheme, reports Times of India.

Shubhangi lost her father in 2009 to kidney failure while her mother, who was an anganwadi worker, passed away in June during the lockdown.

Her mother was kept under the care of her maternal uncle who could afford her treatment.

Shubhangi and her elder sister reportedly had Rs 500 when their mother fell sick. Hence they decided to transport her to Chopda in Maharashtra.

The young student wishes to utilise the 25,000 sum of money as her college fees for further studies.

The TOI report states that this year 1964 candidates from Indore division have been selected under the laptop scheme and among them 806 are from the Indore district.

As per the laptop scheme, students who have scored above 85% in their class 12 examination are eligible for a concession of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops.

However, this isn't the first example of people being forced to travel such humongous distances on two-wheelers due to lack of resources.

Unable to find a bus to take his son to the examination centre, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district bicycled over 100 kilometers to ensure that his son reached there on time.

Shobharam, a laborer from Baidipura village, covered the distance of 105 kms in seven hours to take his son Ashish to the examination center. The video of this dedicated father, putting all his efforts to ensure a bright future for his son, went viral on social media.

In another incident, a 19-year-old boy, Diganta Mondal, from Gosaba in Sunderbans couldn't afford to miss the exam even in absence of transport. The boy accompanied by his father, Rabi a carpenter by profession, cycled for six hours to reach the exam centre in the city suburbs 75 km away.