Indore Woman Dances in Middle of Road for Instagram Video, Lands in Trouble With Cops

A female instagrammer has landed in trouble in Madhya Pradesh with the police after she was spotted by Indore traffic cops violating traffic rules as she had performed a dance on a busy intersection couple of days ago, the video of which had gone viral later on.

The woman, later identified as Shreya Kalra, did so to shoot an Instagram reel. Dressed in black, Shreya is seen smiling as she runs across a road (Rasoma square) in the video and starts dancing on Woman by DojaCat as the vehicles had stopped with the red signal. She was busy in her dance moves even as commuters looked surprised.

The woman herself uploaded the video on Instagram around three days back which later went viral. While the cops on Tuesday seemed to be jus in the mood for letting her go with a warning, but on Wednesday Kalra was served with a notice after the matter landed in Bhopal and Home minister Narottam Mishra too said he has directed police to act against the girl under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Whatever may be the intent but the method was wrong, said the minister, adding that action will be taken so that such things don’t make a trend.

The woman also drew flak from netizens, as she had got herself filmed without mask in the start of the video.

After the viral video was criticized by many, Kalra updated her video’s description with this: “Please do not break the rules, -red sign means you have to stop at the signal and not because I am dancing and wear your mask guys."

The video has earned around 23,500 likes and around hundreds of comments as of now. Large numbers of netizens slammed her for her craziness while others also appreciated her cool moves in the Instagram reel. Shreya is quite active on the social media and has around 251 k followers.

