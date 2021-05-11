Indore's Moonwalking Cop Turns Saviour for Covid Patients and Kin, Delivers Food to Them Daily

Remember the traffic constable in Indore who impressed everyone with his smooth moonwalking moves while directing vehicles? Now he has just waltzed right into everyone’s hearts with his selfless work for those suffering due to the coronavirus. Madhya Pradesh Traffic Police head constable Ranjeet Singh, who has been posted at Indore’s High Court crossing for many years now, has geared up to help those suffering from Covid-19 and their families. Singh and a few other cops are now ensuring that they deliver free and nutritious food to the relatives of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the city. They are also delivering food to the people who are home quarantined, who have no other means to procure food, The New Indian Express reported.

Singh and his constable colleagues Bal Mukund, Ravi, Rajesh, Gajendra, Tara Chand and traffic police crane driver Munna Ansari deliver food to 250 family members and home isolated patients in Indore. They work before and after their duty hours to deliver food packets to more than 50 patients who are home isolated and have no other help.

Singh told TNIE said that around a month ago, while he was on his way to the traffic police station, a relative of a patient who was admitted at the MTH hospital near their station stopped him and requested to arrange food. “I first gave her money, but she showed me that she had enough money, but couldn’t buy food due to lockdown,. I gave her my tiffin, on seeing which around 15 attendants of other Covid patients hurried towards me and sought food. I was helpless, but then I rang my colleagues and arranged food for them,” Ranjeet was quoted as saying.

Singh’s colleague Bal Mukund Swami said they currently offer lunch and dinner packets which they prepare at the traffic police station. The cops provide food to relatives of patients admitted in DNS, MTH, MY, Laal and Government Super Specialty Hospitals.

Singh and his colleagues have pooled in money to cook food to be supplied to the patients and the kin of the hospitalised Covid-19 patients. Known commonly as the ‘Helping Hand’, the endeavour by Singh also saw people coming in from other walks of life to contribute. Some of them include private school teacher Anuj and businessman Sunny Ajmera who have funded food grains for foo materials.

Singh has a huge fan following on social media and he has been overwhelmed by the support each and every one of them have provided, wanting to reach out and help in any way they can. He has also shared videos and photos of their efforts and received immense love and support from all.

Singh has resolved to keep continuing with providing food even after the lockdown is lifted till anyone needs their services. “We’ll continue to support families affected by personal loss and income. I’ve appealed to them to support our cause monetarily after the lockdown," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here