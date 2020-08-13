Indpendence Day 2020: These Desi Social Media Stars are an Everyday Inspiration to Many

The content market has been growing over the years, with some of the most amazing creators making their name into the international arena. With the likes of Bhuvan Bam and Mostly Sane, a lot of social media influencers and stars are making their own niche and setting up new examples.

It is always a good time to appreciate these talents who work round the clock to gain name and fame with their constant hard work and determination. This Independence Day, we look forward to some of such stars, who are an everyday inspiration to many:

1. Akshar Pathak

If graphic designing is your forte, then Akshar Pathak is the emperor. Over the years, he has entertained us all with some of the most creative and funny content. His witty graphic on everyday life has never failed to make us laugh.

2. Komal Pandey

For anything fashion, you can follow the amazing blogger Komal Pandey, giving us some fun-loving and easy-to-follow fashion therapies for everyday life. In fact, her fan following explains it all.

3. Yogasini aka Radhika Bose

If 2020 is your year for some health and fitness, Radhika Bose is your go-to girl. You get to watch every day inspirational and phenomenal yoga videos which you can follow at the comfort of your home without any extra efforts.

4. Ronit Ashra

We can guarantee, visiting this profile will leave you with unstoppable laughter, as there is absolutely no celebrity expression that Ronit fails to pick up. With an amazing mimicry skill set, he is soon set to be the next social media sensation.

5. Saloni Gaur

There is absolutely nothing in this world that has been left in the opinionated world of Salonayyy. With her characters of Nazma Aapi, she has won the hearts of many. She also mimics several Indian celebrity.

In another news, on this Independence Day, Google Sounds of India is letting you sing the national anthem, and have AI make it into a classical instrument like shehnai, bansuri or sarangi. Google announced in a blog that was using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make Independence Day celebrations a little unique more this year.