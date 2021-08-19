Indus Valley Population Largely Spoke Ancestral Dravidian Language, Says Study

Language is more about identity than being just a medium of communication. As a result, historians have always put language near the centre of discussions regarding ancient civilizations and the mechanics of their society. A recent linguistic study rolled out evidence that deepens the association of Dravidians with the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, the oldest urban civilization spread across the Indians sub-continent. The study, published in the journal Nature, suggests that a significant chunk of the population of the Indus Valley spoke ancestral Dravidian languages.

Indus Valley Civilization was spread across one million kilometers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the North-western part of India and was the most expansive among the chalcolithic civilizations. The archeological sites of the civilization have always been a topic of interest for the scholar since its discovery in 1926. However, the language that the people spoke is yet to be deciphered.

Bahata Ansumali Mukhopadhyay, a software developer and an independent researcher, analyzed archaeo-genetic, archaeological, linguistic, and historical evidence to learn how some of the words in ancient Persin records match with proto-Dravidian language. For exmaple,words used for elephant -pri, pru -and for ivory -pirus — as noted in the ancient Persian records going back to the sixth century BCin the chalcolithic Mesopotamiawere originally derived from ‘plu’, a proto-Dravidian term for the mammal.

As Bahata informed the Wire, the ancient Iranian tongues picked up the term and modified it since they pronounce the letter ‘L’ as ‘R.’ The research argues that since ‘tooth’ finds its place in the core of the non-borrowable ultra-conserved vocabulary of the speech community, it indicates the possibility of a significant population of the Indus Valley Civilization speaking ancestral Dravidian languages.

In present times, the Indus Valley is spread across a vast region of the continent and supports a wide variety of languages. These are Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi, Marwari, Gujarati, Shina, Khowar, Kohistan, Baluchi, Pashto, Dari, and Wakhi. According to researchers, about 12,000 – 20,000 languages existed before the spread of agriculture.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here