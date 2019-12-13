Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Infant Protests Her Baby Photoshoot with a 'Grumpy Face' That's Breaking the Internet

Although, we see numerous baby photos on social media, baby Luna’s particular “grumpy face” has made her a hit.

Trending Desk

December 13, 2019
Infant Protests Her Baby Photoshoot with a 'Grumpy Face' That's Breaking the Internet
Image credits: Instagram / @justinetuhyphoto .

With the advent of social media, it has become a trend for new parents to do a photo session of their infants. But three-week-old Luna is not at all impressed by her parents’ photoshoot of her.

Although, we see numerous baby photos on social media, baby Luna’s particular “grumpy face” has made her a hit.

Ohio photographer Justine Tuhy shared the pictures on Instagram with the most epic caption. She wrote, “These might just be the best baby facial expressions I have ever captured! Mom and Dad both said she came out with this same face! I just love it!”

Tuhy told ABC news that Luna was calm and quiet during the entire session but her grumpy expression remained constant.

Luna’s father Christian Musa described her expression as “mean-mugging.” “I used to do a mean-mug [face] in my office as a joke with my colleagues. Now instead of having that weird face, I just have my phone with a photo of Luna on it,” he told Simplemost.com.

Social media users came up with hilarious but equally relatable comments on the pictures. One user joked, "I swear this is my mood, all 2020." Another wrote, “The sass is strong with this one”

