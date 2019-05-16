English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: US Athlete Infinite Tucker Wins Hurdle Race with Incredible ‘Superman’ Dive
Infinite Tucker became the new SEC 400-meter hurdle champion at 2019 SEC Track & Field Championships after a spectacular 5 meter dive to the finish line.
Infinite Tucker shocked the world with an incredible, five-meter dive to the finish line, Superman style | Image Credit: Twitter
An athlete in the United States won a hurdle race with what is being dubbed as a “Superman” dive across the finish line.
Infinite Tucker, a junior at Texas A&M University, became the new SEC 400-meter hurdle champion at 2019 SEC Track & Field Championships after he went full ‘Superman’ to the finish line in a close race Saturday, CBS News reported.
Tucker and teammate Robert Grant were neck and neck as they approached the finish line, when the New York native leapt across with a spectacular nearly five-meter jump.
"Honestly, I'm glad I got the win and competed against the best," Tucker told his school's website. "Me and my teammates all worked hard for this and I came out with the win. I'm happy and thankful for that. The mindset was to score as many points as possible; we wanted to go 1-2-3-4. It really didn't matter which one of us won first place, we knew if we gave it our all we would be happy with each other."
Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said he had told Tucker that “you can't get there faster diving, just run through and you'll be fine.”
"He thought he was a swim team guy today," Henry said.
According to Texas A&M, Tucker's 49.38 seconds finish ranks among the top performances for the school. Tucker, who finished second in last year's championship race, ranks 10th on the world list.
Watch superman dive to win the 400metres final #Superman #supermandive #supermandive pic.twitter.com/c4wy0dDPZY— F'ball Consultancy (@palmerpfc) May 13, 2019
