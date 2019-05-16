Watch: US Athlete Infinite Tucker Wins Hurdle Race with Incredible ‘Superman’ Dive

An athlete in the United States won a hurdle race with what is being dubbed as a “Superman” dive across the finish line.Infinite Tucker, a junior at Texas A&M University, became the new SEC 400-meter hurdle champion at 2019 SEC Track & Field Championships after he went full ‘Superman’ to the finish line in a close race Saturday, CBS News reported.Tucker and teammate Robert Grant were neck and neck as they approached the finish line, when the New York native leapt across with a spectacular nearly five-meter jump."Honestly, I'm glad I got the win and competed against the best," Tucker told his school's website. "Me and my teammates all worked hard for this and I came out with the win. I'm happy and thankful for that. The mindset was to score as many points as possible; we wanted to go 1-2-3-4. It really didn't matter which one of us won first place, we knew if we gave it our all we would be happy with each other."Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry said he had told Tucker that “you can't get there faster diving, just run through and you'll be fine.”"He thought he was a swim team guy today," Henry said.According to Texas A&M, Tucker's 49.38 seconds finish ranks among the top performances for the school. Tucker, who finished second in last year's championship race, ranks 10th on the world list.