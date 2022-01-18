Infinity Bridge, Newest Architectural Marvel, Opens For Public in Dubai

Dubai is known for its structural marvels and has a long list of some very exquisite buildings and architecture. Adding to that list is the newly constructed Infinity Bridge that opened for traffic on January 16. The bridge fosters an arc structure shaped like the symbol of infinity, which represents the unlimited ambitions that Dubai incorporates on its road to development. The Infinity Bridge is part of a roughly $1.44 billion project called the Al Shindagha Corridor Project, which was first announced in 2018. The bridge has six lanes in each direction and is constructed to improve the link between Deira and Bur Dubai, reported Khaleej Times. The bridge is capable of running 24,000 vehicles in both directions every hour.

The Roads And Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, along with opening the Infinity Bride, also announced the temporary closure of two months of one direction of the Al Shindagha going from Deira towards Bur Dubai. The closure is essential for the smooth completion of the link between the Infinity Bridge and the other new bridges made in the route and an uninterrupted flow of traffic.

Spanning across a total distance of 13 kilometres, the Infinity Bridge links various important streets of Dubai, including Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Khaleej Street. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, also announced the opening of the bridge and shared pictures of the bridge on Twitter. In the caption accompanying the pictures, he wrote, “Infinity Bridge. A new global engineering artistic and architectural masterpiece we launched today in Dubai. Our bridges towards the future. Our ambitions are endless.”

The bridge saw multiple vehicles running on it after it was inspected by the Dubai Police and RTA officials. The entire Al Shiindagha project is expected to culminate by 2030 and is believed to serve more than one million people after its construction.

