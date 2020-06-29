'Inflated' Electricity Bills in Maharashtra Spark a Meme Fest after Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Goes Viral

Electricity bills in Maharashtra have shocked everyone as people allege that they have been charged exorbitantly for the month of June. Actress Taapsee Pannu also said that she has received bill of Rs 36,000, while she had received bill of Rs 3-4,000 for the first two months of lockdown. Other celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Vir Das and Renuka Shahane too complained about the inflated bills.

“Three months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of power are you charging us for?” Taapsee wrote in a tweet.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Several people took to social media to complain about the inflated electricity bills.

How can pay middle class man this month #electricitybill ???

This type ?? pic.twitter.com/m9ewqReZwF — Technical Satyam JBN (@Satyam__Roy) June 29, 2020

However, the fun Twitter channeled its humour and started a meme fest out of the unbelievable electricity bills. Take a look:

When i see my #electricitybill pic.twitter.com/xPALDBwANO — Khane me kya hai (@kshitiz_ajmera) June 29, 2020

#electricitybill in Punjab, especially in summer goes above 15K

And govt be like... 😐#electricitybill pic.twitter.com/MnmiLGCM2f — Astha 🇮🇳 (@ashuasthaak) June 29, 2020

When your parents are blaming you for the spike of 8000Rs in #electricitybill for charging your phone throughout the day pic.twitter.com/baDJG23dEH — byehoe_baeno (@byehoe_baeno) June 29, 2020

Reaction of common people after switching off all the lights & fans due to high rate of #electricitybill pic.twitter.com/Vs35lvpGnN — BPS (@im_bps7) June 29, 2020