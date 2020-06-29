BUZZ

'Inflated' Electricity Bills in Maharashtra Spark a Meme Fest after Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Goes Viral

Other celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Vir Das and Renuka Shahane too complained about the inflated bills.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Electricity bills in Maharashtra have shocked everyone as people allege that they have been charged exorbitantly for the month of June. Actress Taapsee Pannu also said that she has received bill of Rs 36,000, while she had received bill of Rs 3-4,000 for the first two months of lockdown. Other celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Vir Das and Renuka Shahane too complained about the inflated bills.

“Three months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of power are you charging us for?” Taapsee wrote in a tweet.

Several people took to social media to complain about the inflated electricity bills.

However, the fun Twitter channeled its humour and started a meme fest out of the unbelievable electricity bills. Take a look:


