'Influencer' Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight in Viral Video, FIR Filed
1-MIN READ

'Influencer' Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight in Viral Video, FIR Filed

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 14:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Video of Bobby Kataria Smoking Inside A Plane Goes Viral. (Image: Twitter/@DharamvirNews)

An old video of Bobby Kataria smoking aboard a SpiceJet flight has resurfaced on the internet and has become the reason for widespread anger all across the nation.

An old video of social media influencer Bobby Kataria has resurfaced on the Internet and has become the reason for widespread anger all across the nation. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took note of the video as he said there would be no tolerance for such hazard.

The video was shot when the influencer reportedly travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight on January 23, 2022. The video was immediately taken down from his social media pages. “Video isn’t available on his FB/Insta page. Action taken by aviation security earlier,” the authorities said.

The video showed the social media star laying down at the tail section of the SpiceJet flight and smoking a cigarette. Smoking is banned on all flights be it domestic or international.

This does not stop here.

Recently, he uploaded another video where he can be seen consuming alcohol on a busy Dehradun road. An investigation has been launched by Uttarakhand’s director general of police Ashok Kumar. It all started on July 28 when Haryana resident Kataria uploaded the video to his verified account. The short clip has now triggered widespread anger. The influencer has around 6.3 lakh followers on the photo and video-sharing platform.

An inquiry has been launched into the matter. DGP Kumar, in a report by The Times of India said, “The man seen in the video is blocking the road and consuming liquor in public.” He further added that this is totally unacceptable and strict action will be taken.

In the video, Kataria can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming alcohol. Shot by one of his aides, the video has background music playing which says, “Roads apne baap ki.”

first published:August 11, 2022, 14:09 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 14:16 IST