Influencer Bretman Rock Creates History, Becomes First Queer Person on Playboy Cover

Filipino beauty influencer and social media personality based in Honolulu, Hawaii Bretman Rock has become the first openly gay person to grace the cover of Playboy magazine. The 23-year-old made history by donning the Playboy ears for this month’s cover of the iconic American magazine, which is renowned for featuring stars like Kylie Jenner, Kate Moss, and Dolly Parton.

Earlier this week, Playboy shared the cover image of Bretman on its Instagram handle. The fashion influencer wore the iconic Playboy Bunny along with a black lingerie, a bowtie, and a pair of Versace custom-made high heels. The latest digital cover was photographed by Brian Ziff. The caption of the image featured a quote by Bretman that read, “For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even f***ing happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

In another glamorous picture shared by Playboy, Bretman exuded his unique style as he posed for the camera. The second look featured Bretman in a glittering, retro-looking image where he wore gem-encrusted lips and slinky velvet black gloves. The caption of the image shared another quote from the influencer that read, “My personal style is very much like who Bretman Rock is. Not giving a fuck and wearing whatever I feel cute in. I look cute in this today but I could’ve done this shit naked. Just saying.”

Since the brand dropped its print magazine in March 2020 after 66 years, Bretman’s playboy cover is digital-only. Playboy had cited “disruption” in production and supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic as it made the switch to digital-only production.

Bretman’s latest Instagram post shared on Monday shows him in his Playboy costume. The caption of the image exudes quintessential Bretman style as he wrote, “Da Baddest Bunny posting to piss off more straight men, if you’re pissed because I turn you on then say that geez.”

