Influencer Nubia Cristina Braga Shot to Death by Masked Gunmen, Family Wants Answers

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 10:52 IST

Brazil

Nubia Cristina Braga posted beauty and travel content on Instagram. (Credits: Instagram/@nubia_cristina_braga)

Influencer Nubia Cristina Braga had just returned from a hair salon appointment when she was gunned down by unknown assailants.

Brazilian beauty influencer Nubia Cristina Braga has been killed in an attack by gunmen on motorcycles who fled the scene later. Braga was found dead in her house at Santa Maria neighborhood of Aracaju on the night of October 14, Jam Press reported. She had just returned from an appointment at a hair salon, an account of which she had detailed in her last Instagram story. Two men on motorcycles entered her property through the open front door shortly afterwards and shot her several times before fleeing, as per a report by New York Post.

Authorities who arrived at the scene at 9 pm found Braga lying in a pool of blood. Braga’s aunt Cláudia Menezes said that the influencer used to do volunteer work and liked to help people. She used to organise parties for Children’s Day and Christmas and also volunteered in the community. Braga had her own clothing store and had ambitions of becoming a renowned Instagram influencer.

She had almost 60,000 followers on Instagram, where she posted content related to fashion, travel and more. The following was her final post:

“My JESUS, the woman posted a story 3 hours ago and was brutally murdered. Only GOD to comfort the family and friends,” an Instagram user commented on the day of her death. “Unbelievable,” another user wrote, expressing their shock.

The masked killers remain unidentified and their motivations are unknown. A murder inquiry has been opened by the police, who have also asked the public to volunteer any information that might lead to a resolution in the case. Braga’s relatives are looking for answers as to the motivations behind the murder, reported Brazilian news portal G1. “We want to know why they did this to Nubia,” the report quoted Braga’s aunt Claudia Menezes as saying.

Braga’s family is grappling with the aftermath of her death. Menezes told G1 that Braga’s mother is on medication and that the whole family is reeling under the tragedy.

October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022