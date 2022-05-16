Influencer Pays Back Uber Driver's Kindness by Helping Raise Rs 1.8 Crore for his Sick Kid

An Uber driver offered help to a TikTok influencer after she was robbed and left stranded at Coachella. In return, the influencer raised over $240,000 (Rs 1.8 crore) for the driver’s family. Becca Moore, 23, said that her phone, credit cards, and keys to a rental car were stolen after she attended the Californian music festival in the city. Becca told USA Today that she was stranded on the streets for a while until an Uber driver, identified as Raul Torres, stopped and offered help.

The driver drove the TikTok influencer to a store to buy a new phone. While heading to the place, she narrated her ordeal to Raul. Becca shared that even though she downplayed her incident of being robbed, Raul said, “No. This is actually bad. I’m not going to let you go into the Sprint store and leave you. I’ll just wait and make sure you get a phone.”

Not just this, the cab driver took the day off and drove Becca to a Starbucks and then to a police station so that she could report the theft. Fortunately, the police traced the phone to an Airbnb but were unable to find it. But she and Raul were able to recover the lost phone during an additional search attempt. Luckily for Becca, her credit card was also inside the phone case.

Becca and Raul then got dinner, and the two chatted more about their families and profession. In the chat, Moore mentioned her birthday is on June 16, and incidentally, it happens to be the two-year anniversary of the day Raul’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Following the eventful day, Becca shared the kind and helping behaviour of Raul with her TikTok followers. In a bid to do something for the cab driver, the influencer started a GoFundMe and shared it on TikTok with her followers. The fundraiser has already collected over $2,45,000 and it continues to grow. “It hit $1,000 in one hour and then $100,000 in 24 hours. That was the most insane thing ever. I still can’t believe it," Becca shared.

