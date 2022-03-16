Influencer Sues NYPD for Rs 220 Crore after Her Photo Was Used on 'Wanted' Poster

A 31-year-old Instagram influencer has filed a $23 million (Rs 220 crores) lawsuit against the New York Police Department after they mistakenly used her picture on a wanted poster of a thieving hooker. Along with one serious and heavy lawsuit, this photo mistake by NYPD has also created a huge stir on the internet. In August 2021, the Instagram influencer Eva Lopez stumbled upon the wanted poster with her picture on it, while she was holidaying in Florida.

The poster showed Eva posing during a night out and strangely NYPD had the 31-year-old confused with someone else. NYPD released the poster, which clearly revealed how the 9th Precinct Detective Squad was trying to identify the thieving woman in the photo. As per the New York Post, the poster read, “On August 3, 2021, the complainant’s roommate did reply to an online escort advertisement and while the subject was at his apartment at 178 2nd Avenue the subject did remove complainant’s Rolex watch valued at £13,000 and a Chase credit without permission or authority to do so.”

After seeing the poster, Eva contacted NYPD, and reportedly, the police department took down the poster and all other social media posts immediately after realising the mistake. While recalling the incident, Eva told New York Post that at first, she thought that the poster “was something fake” and she couldn’t believe that the police can do such a mistake and put her on a wanted poster. Despite the poster having been removed from social media, the 31-year-old believes that it has done severe damage in a short time.

“It was already spread around on social media… it was still being passed around, still being talked about, still making me look like a thief and a prostitute. On Facebook, the [wanted poster] got shared over thousands of times — 10,000, 20,000 times. Then on Instagram a lot of blog sites that have millions of followers, they posted it as well,” Eva was quoted as saying by NY Post. Following the incident, Eva revealed that she has never encountered trouble with the law.

